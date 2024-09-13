© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!
Local News
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: September 13, 2024

By Dee Dotson,
Michael Gallenberger
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:24 PM CDT

Today: The MAAC Foundation First Responding Training Campus is proud to announce the 5th Annual First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day (set for Saturday, September 14, 2024. MAAC Foundation President and CEO Celina Weatherwax joins us to discuss the event. The Memorial Opera House reopens this evening, following a four-month, five-million-dollar renovation. Marketing Coordinator Zachary Mullins recently discussed the project with Lakeshore Public Media's Michael Gallenberger.  But up first, Lakeshore Public Media will host Building Blocks Breakfast: Fueling the Future on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center.  Joining me now to discuss the upcoming event as well as share the vision behind Building Blocks is Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development and Emmy Award-winning producer Anthony Santucci, Vice President of Production. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Zachary MullinsLocal Newsregionally speakingMemorial Opera HouseMAAC Foundation of ValparaisoMAAC first-responders training centerCelina WeatherwaxFirst RespondersFirst Responders Appreciation and Demonstration DayBuilding Blocks Breakfast: Fueling the FutureBuilding Blocks initiativeearly childhood educationEarly LearningEarly Child Development ServicesEducationeducation in Indianaspecial educationpublic education
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger