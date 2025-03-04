© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Eons

How Mountains Make Evolution Weird

Season 7 Episode 14 | 10m 09s

Mountains have a unique effect on diversity, messing with our understanding of animals through time, and pretty much just making evolution weird. And they would eventually reveal something even stranger about a group of mammals even closer to home: primates.

Aired: 02/10/25
Watch 10:39
Eons
The Mystery of the Cretaceous Pompeii
When you take a deeper look at Pompeii, a different story could be told about the final moments.
Episode: S7 E13 | 10:39
Watch 10:38
Eons
How Asteroids Set the Stage for Life on Earth
We may have planet-shattering asteroids...
Episode: S7 E12 | 10:38
Watch 11:50
Eons
When Neandertals Became Apex Predators
What doomed the Neandertals?
Episode: S7 E11 | 11:50
Watch 11:25
Eons
When the Amazon Flowed Backwards
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Episode: S7 E10 | 11:25
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 12:28
Eons
What Happened To The Other Mesozoic Mammals?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Episode: S7 E8 | 12:28
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
Watch 10:50
Eons
Where Did the Moon Come From?
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:50
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!