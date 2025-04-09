© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Eons

Webs vs wings: The arms race of the air

Season 7 Episode 17 | 8m 10s

Spiders and their ancestors have been driving an arms race that began before either stepped foot onto land and resulted in the first powered flight on Earth. But how did this competition of webs versus wings drive such a massive evolutionary adaptation into an entirely new realm?

Aired: 03/24/25
Watch 12:38
Eons
The Graveyard at the Center of the Earth
Why plate tectonics don't make sense.
Episode: S7 E16 | 12:38
Watch 9:59
Eons
Why Wasn't There A Second Age of Reptiles?
Why was it the mammals who triumphed?
Episode: S7 E15 | 9:59
Watch 10:09
Eons
How Mountains Make Evolution Weird
What do mountains reveal about primates?
Episode: S7 E14 | 10:09
Watch 10:39
Eons
The Mystery of the Cretaceous Pompeii
When you take a deeper look at Pompeii, a different story could be told about the final moments.
Episode: S7 E13 | 10:39
Watch 10:38
Eons
How Asteroids Set the Stage for Life on Earth
We may have planet-shattering asteroids...
Episode: S7 E12 | 10:38
Watch 11:50
Eons
When Neandertals Became Apex Predators
What doomed the Neandertals?
Episode: S7 E11 | 11:50
Watch 11:25
Eons
When the Amazon Flowed Backwards
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Episode: S7 E10 | 11:25
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 12:28
Eons
What Happened To The Other Mesozoic Mammals?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Episode: S7 E8 | 12:28
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
