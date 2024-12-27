© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

Does the Planck Length Break E=MC^2?

Season 10 Episode 27 | 17m 19s

Every good nerd knows that E=mc^2. Every great nerd knows that, really, E^2=m^2c^4+p^2c^2 Want to know what that even means? Sure, I’ll tell you, but today I’d like to invite you to an even higher level of nerdom with extra bits to Einstein’s famous equation that will make even the greatest nerds quiver in their … space time merch if they turn out to be real.

Aired: 11/20/24
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35
Watch 13:39
PBS Space Time
What Does An Electron Actually Look Like?
What does an electron really look like?
Episode: S10 E29 | 13:39
Watch 11:43
PBS Space Time
Can the Universe Remember? Exploring Gravitational Memory
Gravitational tsunamis exist and we’re on the verge of being able to detect them.
Episode: S10 E26 | 11:43
Watch 18:40
PBS Space Time
How Can Humanity Become a Kardashev Type 1 Civilization?
Will we ever become a Kardeshev Type-1 civilization and how can we get there?
Episode: S10 E25 | 18:40
Watch 14:05
PBS Space Time
Do Neutron Stars Shine In Dark Matter?
New data is telling us that Neutron stars may make one of the most popular dark matter candidates.
Episode: S10 E24 | 14:05
Watch 15:14
PBS Space Time
What If the Cosmological Constant Is Not Constant?
Is Dark Energy Getting Weaker?
Episode: S10 E23 | 15:14
Watch 16:08
PBS Space Time
What If The Universe Did Not Start With The Big Bang?
Here’s the story we like to tell about the beginning of the universe.
Episode: S10 E22 | 16:08
Watch 17:44
PBS Space Time
The New Physics of Black Hole Star Capture | Extreme Tidal Disruption Events
We’ve never seen a TDE in the Milky Way, but we’ve seen them in distant galaxies.
Episode: S10 E21 | 17:44
Watch 16:51
PBS Space Time
Can We Test Quantum Gravity?
Let’s talk about quantum gravity experiments that can be done here on Earth!
Episode: S10 E20 | 16:51
Watch 19:25
PBS Space Time
Is Gravity RANDOM Not Quantum?
What if gravity isn’t weirdly quantum at all, but rather … just a bit messy?
Episode: S10 E19 | 19:25
