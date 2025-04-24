© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

New Evidence: Earth Had Rings (and Might Regain Them)

Season 11 Episode 1 | 16m 30s

There’s an extremely good chance that Earth once did have a ring system. At least, that’s the proposal by a recent study that has evidence that a mysterious burst in meteor activity nearly half a billion years ago was actually caused by that ancient ring system collapsing onto the Earth. And, you know, if we had a ring once maybe we can have one again.

Aired: 04/02/25
Watch 14:50
PBS Space Time
Why Didn’t Antimatter Destroy The Universe?
Why is there any matter in the universe? A new antimatter breakthrough at LHC holds clues.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 17:23
PBS Space Time
How Astrophysics Can Literally Save the World
How is it possible to tell if a space rock will one day collide with the Earth?
Episode: S10 E37 | 17:23
Watch 15:58
PBS Space Time
Your DNA's Codes Are (Probably) From Outer Space
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
Episode: S10 E36 | 15:58
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
Will The Big Bang Happen Again (and Again)?
What if the Big Bang was just an endless cycle?
Episode: S10 E35 | 16:35
Watch 19:39
PBS Space Time
The Final Barrier to (Nearly) Infinite Energy
Why are billions suddenly being pumped into fusion startups?
Episode: S10 E34 | 19:39
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
Watch 14:30
PBS Space Time
Does Timescapes Disprove Dark Energy?
Maybe dark energy doesn't exist?
Episode: S10 E32 | 14:30
Watch 18:32
PBS Space Time
How Many Black Holes Are In The Solar System?
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
Episode: S10 E31 | 18:32
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35
Watch 13:39
PBS Space Time
What Does An Electron Actually Look Like?
What does an electron really look like?
Episode: S10 E29 | 13:39
