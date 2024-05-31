© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
PBS Space Time

What’s The Universe’s Strongest Particle Accelerator?

Season 10 Episode 11 | 12m 51s

Cern's Large Hadron Collider routinely collides particles at energies equivalent to a fraction of a second after the Big Bang, but a particle with the energy of an LHC collision hits every square kilometer of the Earth every single second. And we only relatively recently figured out where these cosmic rays are coming from.

Aired: 05/29/24
Watch 13:28
PBS Space Time
Can Black Holes Unify General Relativity & Quantum Mechanics?
Black hole complementarity may force us to rethink what it means to say that it exists.
Episode: S10 E10 | 13:28
Watch 20:15
PBS Space Time
Interstellar Expansion WITHOUT Faster Than Light Travel
To travel the stars without faster than light travel we’re going to need a generation ship.
Episode: S10 E9 | 20:15
Watch 16:19
PBS Space Time
What Happens If You Jump Into A Black Hole?
Today we are jumping into a black hole. Again.
Episode: S10 E8 | 16:19
Watch 15:36
PBS Space Time
Why Is The World Rushing Back To The Moon?
The Moon: humanity’s first destination beyond our atmosphere.
Episode: S10 E7 | 15:36
Watch 15:07
PBS Space Time
How Eclipses Revealed Our Solar System
So how did humans figure out the solar system? Eclipses!
Episode: S10 E6 | 15:07
Watch 15:02
PBS Space Time
What If Gravity is Not A Fundamental Force?
Is gravity just an emergent effect of entropy?
Episode: S10 E5 | 15:02
Watch 14:28
PBS Space Time
Does Space Emerge From A Holographic Boundary?
Is our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary?
Episode: S10 E4 | 14:28
Watch 14:12
PBS Space Time
Dark Forest: Should We Not Contact Aliens?
What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed?
Episode: S10 E3 | 14:12
Watch 15:13
PBS Space Time
What Happens If We Nuke Space?
So what exactly is an EMP, and how dangerous are they?
Episode: S10 E2 | 15:13
Watch 14:44
PBS Space Time
What if Singularities DO NOT Exist?
The terrible singularity at the heart of the black hole may be no more.
Episode: S10 E1 | 14:44
