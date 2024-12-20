Kick Off the New Year with Bellaboo’s Building Block Party

Lake Station, IN — Start the new year with creativity, fun, and learning at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center’s Building Block Party, happening January 2–5, 2024. This family-friendly event offers an enriching opportunity for children, parents, and caregivers to explore the developmental power of block play while gaining insights into early childhood growth and learning.

This year, Bellaboo’s is elevating the Building Block Party with new, expanded activities that bring families together for hands-on learning and creativity. Dive into an enhanced block play experience with resources like Keva Planks, giant cardboard blocks, and bonus building materials, all designed to spark imagination and strengthen essential skills in math, science, literacy, and motor development—all while creating lasting memories.

“Bellaboo’s Building Block Party is designed to inspire children and parents alike, offering a dynamic environment where fun and education go hand-in-hand,” President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts, said. “Don’t miss the chance to kick off the new year with an unforgettable experience that builds both memories and a brighter future.”

Lakeshore Public Media joins as a partner to shine a spotlight on the importance of early childhood development. As part of its broader Building Blocks multimedia initiative, Lakeshore Public Media will provide families with educational resources that extend the learning and fun beyond the event. Through partnerships with Purdue Extension – Lake County and First Things First Porter County, attendees will gain access to hands-on activities and take-home tools designed to support growing minds.

“Playtime is more than just fun—it’s a foundation for lifelong learning,” said Natalie Garza, General Manager of Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Lakeshore Public Media, First Things First Porter County, and Purdue Extension to deliver an enhanced experience that merges creativity and education. Together, we’re empowering families to build meaningful connections and inspire brighter futures for their children.”

For more information, visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/BlockParty or follow Lakeshore Public Media on social media for event updates and additional resources.