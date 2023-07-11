Hammond business owners, residents voice concern with proposed gas station restrictions

A proposal to force Hammond gas stations to close overnight drew backlash during Monday's city council meeting. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr.'s proposal would require gas stations to close between midnight and 5:00 a.m. It comes after a shooting last month left one person dead.

McDermott said 195 violent crimes have been reported at gas stations overnight, since 2019. "I realize there's business interest involved. I get that," McDermott told council members. "But there's also people that are losing their lives involved, as well, and they don't get to come here and petition whether or not they think the gas station should've stayed open later. I bet you the young man that lost his life recently would've wished they closed two hours earlier."

But the proposed ordinance would also allow gas stations to apply for an exception from the city's board of works. McDermott expects those near interstate highways may be allowed to remain open, while those closer to the Illinois state line may have to close.

Gas station owners and residents worried that the proposed ordinance would have unintended consequences, like break-ins at unoccupied stations. Some also felt it would disproportionately impact minority and immigrant residents.

Speedway district manager Jason Ingram said 20,151 transactions took place overnight at its four Hammond stations during the month of June, bringing in $403,000 dollars in revenue. "If we were to close between this time, that would lose 750 hours of our employees that are all residents of Hammond and cost them $9,375," Ingram added.

Maureen Frank has worked as a cab and ride share driver. "In the middle of the night, sometimes you need to stop and get gas. And sometimes, if you felt like you were going to get followed, you would pull into a gas station because that was a safe haven because there's people there. You could call for help if you needed help with the police or something," Frank noted.

Others felt it was unfair to force gas stations to close, while other businesses may stay open. Mayor McDermott admitted that gas stations aren't the biggest source of crime, but, unlike bars, they're something the city can regulate. Still, the ordinance may see some changes — like specific criteria to determine which stations may remain open and help for employees to find another job before the ordinance takes effect.

Council member Katrina Alexander said she wants to see more data about where exactly the crime is happening, before making a final decision. "It's delicate for multiple reasons," Alexander said. "It's delicate because we had a death in the city. But we also have crime all throughout the city, and I understand public safety is definitely important."

Council members plan to continue discussing the proposal with gas station owners on July 20 and July 24. A final vote could come during the July 24 regular meeting.