Taylor Swift's impact on South Shore ridership bigger than Beyoncé's, say NICTD officials

Beyoncé could not compare with Taylor Swift, when it comes to boosting South Shore Line ridership. That's according to a report given to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) board Monday. The railroad estimates almost 1,200 passengers rode to Swift's concerts at Soldier Field.

Transit agencies across the country have been reporting boosts in ridership during the singer's Eras Tour. South Shore officials said the railroad did well during this past weekend's Beyoncé concerts, but not close to the numbers they saw during Swift's.

However, the railroad has had even bigger ridership events this summer. Chicago's NASCAR Street Race proved to be popular, according to Nicole Barker with NICTD.

"That was an excellent ridership, and I think that there's a three-year contract for the NASCAR program in Chicago. So we really appreciate that because that's really getting close to Pride Parade numbers, which is some of our biggest events," Barker told board members.

The Chicago Pride Parade was the largest single-day ridership event so far this summer, with more than 3,900 riders. Now, the railroad is gearing up for Lollapalooza, making sure enough buses are available for service east of Gary.

Overall, South Shore ridership is up 14-percent from last year — but less than half of pre-pandemic levels.