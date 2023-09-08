Crown Point man arrested in connection with January 6 attack

A Crown Point man has been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gregory Mijares, 41, faces a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Court documents say Mijares entered the Capitol grounds wearing a gas mask and pursued retreating police officers into the Lower West Terrace Tunnel. He allegedly held up his middle finger at officers and pulled open a glass door that other rioters had smashed.

Mijares then allegedly slammed his body into a riot shield, grabbed a baton an officer had struck him with, and then joined other rioters in a coordinated effort to push against the police line. He's also accused of helping to pass out riot shields that had been taken from police.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Mijares was arrested Friday in Crown Point and made an initial appearance in federal court.