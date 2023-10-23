Webinar to provide more details about Midwest hydrogen hub

Residents have a chance to learn more about a hydrogen hub project that would include a big investment in Whiting. The federal government has awarded the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2) up to $1 billion dollars in funding.

Indiana's part of the hub is expected to be at the BP refinery. It would produce hydrogen that could then be used by other industries.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations plans to share more details during a webinar on Wednesday, November 1. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

In a statement, State Representative Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond) encouraged area stakeholders to take part. She says she's "ecstatic that Whiting has been chosen for the hydrogen hub site in Indiana," but she also urged project leaders to prioritize the wellbeing of area residents.

Jackson notes that "Communities in northwest Indiana have seen far too many environmental justice concerns that threaten the health of already vulnerable communities." She adds, "This is an exciting project – let's do it right."