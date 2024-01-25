Hammond School Board authorizes first step in cutting administrative positions

School City of Hammond may soon be cutting administrative positions. The school board Tuesday voted to let Superintendent Scott Miller issue preliminary notice to administrators whose contracts may not be renewed.

Board member Carlotta Blake-King cast the lone opposing vote. Instead, she continued calling on Superintendent Miller to resign, calling him a "colossal failure."

"You are not the face of this district!" Blake-King told Miller, amid cheers from the audience. "You're not in the position to have any further referendum."

The school board also accepted 22 staff resignations and five retirements.

Teacher Rina Horgan said the administrative cuts were long overdue, but teachers remain frustrated. "Your teachers have had enough," Horgan told board members. "We see our colleagues in other districts being treated with more respect than we get here in Hammond. We don't have confidence in the administration, and we're asking you to hear us!"

But parent Amy Radolak felt that Miller didn't deserve all of the blame, arguing the school board and even teachers share some responsibility. "Mr. Miller promised us dual credit classes for our kids. I'm worried about us being able to even uphold that promise. And it's not on his fault. It's the fault because so many teachers are threatening to leave," Radolak said.

She worried children would lose opportunities if the state takes over the district.