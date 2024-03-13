Porter County to rent former sheriff's residence to 'artisan boutique' business

The Porter County Commissioners have found a tenant for the former sheriff's residence, after a year of searching. The commissioners voted two-to-one Tuesday to lease out the main level for up to $25,000 a year.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz said the tenant hopes to open a business in the space around May 1. "They want to do an artisan boutique-type of business, kind of similar to Aster & Gray, which was across the street at one point," Regnitz explained.

She said the three individuals involved already have a similar business on the Crown Point Square. The lease runs for two years, with an option for a third.

The historic building has been vacant since the departure of the Porter County Museum. A previous plan for the renovation of the Memorial Opera House would have also included upgrades to the sheriff's residence, along with a connector between the two, but those plans were later scaled back.

Commissioner Regnitz then proposed renting out the sheriff's residence to help pay for its upkeep, but it's been hard finding a viable tenant. A&Z Engineering had offered to rent the building last year, only to withdraw its bid.

Commissioner Laura Blaney cast the lone opposing vote Tuesday, saying she'd rather see the Opera House use the space. "The Opera House has talked about the need — that people have wanted to rent their building, but they have to hold rehearsals in there, so they can't rent it out," Blaney said. "They're right next door. We're going to be shut down for construction."

But Regnitz argued that it would be a challenge to make the building usable without the rental income. "We just don't have any resources to do any work in that building," Regnitz said.

The commissioners did approve almost $56,000 in electrical, heating and cooling upgrades at the sheriff's residence, with Blaney once again opposing. That'll be covered out of last year's $120,000 loan from the county redevelopment commission that will eventually be paid back with the rent revenues.