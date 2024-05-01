© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Our 2024 Spring Membership Drive is on! Donate now to help feed hungry families in the community!

Gary Roosevelt High School named one of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:57 PM CDT
Gary East Side Community Development Corporation Executive Director Marlon Mitchell speaks during an event marking Roosevelt High School's inclusion on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual list of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places on May 1.
Gary Community School Corporation Facebook page
Gary East Side Community Development Corporation Executive Director Marlon Mitchell speaks during an event marking Roosevelt High School's inclusion on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's annual list of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places on May 1.

Gary Roosevelt High School has been named one of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. The National Trust for Historic Preservation released its annual list Wednesday.

"Roosevelt High School is in jeopardy, and we cannot lose this treasure," Indiana Landmarks' Black Heritage Preservation Program Director Eunice Trotter said during an event marking the listing Wednesday.

Theodore Roosevelt High School was built in 1930. The National Trust for Historic Preservation notes it was one of just three high schools in the state "built specifically to serve the educational needs of Black Americans in the Jim Crow era." At its peak, it housed more than 3,000 students, according to Indiana landmarks, before damage from burst pipes led to its closure in 2019.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton welcomed the recognition. "This is the epicenter of Black excellence," Melton said during Wednesday's event.

A coalition including the Gary East Side Community Development Corporation, National Gary Theodore Roosevelt Alumni Association, Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program, and others is currently exploring options for a future use.

Marlon Mitchell is the executive director of the Gary East Side Community Development Corporation and a Roosevelt graduate himself. He promised that the final decision will ultimately be up to the community.

"We need to save this monument," Mitchell said. "It's not only a building. It's a symbol of pride. It's a symbol of excellence. It's a symbol of what Gary was and what Gary will be."

The cost to repair Gary Roosevelt is estimated to be more than $20 million.
Tags
Local News Gary Roosevelt High SchoolIndiana LandmarksEunice TrotterEddie MeltonDr. Marlon Mitchell
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger