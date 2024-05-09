More intersection restrictions planned Friday as U.S. 30 construction continues in Dyer
Look for more traffic restrictions in Dyer on Friday. Left turns will once again be prohibited at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Calumet, starting at 7:00 a.m. Additionally, vehicles traveling north on Calumet will only be able to turn right between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Friday.
The town says the intersection is expected to reopen by Saturday morning at 7:00, weather permitting. It's part of a larger concrete repair project taking place on U.S. 30.