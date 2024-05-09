© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Let's Eat LIVE is May 15th at Lakeshore Public Media Studios! Register here!

More intersection restrictions planned Friday as U.S. 30 construction continues in Dyer

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:27 PM CDT
Left turns will be prohibited at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Calumet Ave. from 7:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
TownOfDyer.com
Left turns will be prohibited at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Calumet Ave. from 7:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Look for more traffic restrictions in Dyer on Friday. Left turns will once again be prohibited at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Calumet, starting at 7:00 a.m. Additionally, vehicles traveling north on Calumet will only be able to turn right between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Friday.

The town says the intersection is expected to reopen by Saturday morning at 7:00, weather permitting. It's part of a larger concrete repair project taking place on U.S. 30.
Tags
Local News U.S. 30Calumet AvenueDyer
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader. Armed with a BA from Valparaiso University, majoring in Digital Media and Humanities with a minor in Spanish, and an MS in Digital Media, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Lakeshore.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger