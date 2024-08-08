South Shore Line to offer service to Chicago Air & Water Show, Metallica concerts

The South Shore Line is providing service for events in Chicago this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be an extra train in each direction for the Chicago Air & Water Show. The extra westbound train will leave Carroll Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and make all regular stops to Millennium Station. The extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 4:45 p.m., pick up passengers at Van Buren at 4:48, and then make all local stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue.

Additionally, some trains will make an extra stop for the Metallica concerts Friday and Sunday at Soldier Field. On Friday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street and 4:39, 5:21 and 5:46 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 9:09 and 11:09 p.m. On Sunday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 2:33 and 5:17 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 9:20 and 11:20 p.m.