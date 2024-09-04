Portage PD chief hopes crisis training will lead to more help for those with mental health issues

Helping those experiencing a mental health crisis get the services they need is the goal of a recent training hosted by the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says 24 first responders, social workers and clinicians became certified in crisis intervention last week. It's the first time this training has been offered in Porter County since 2009.

Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano says it used to be that officers' only options were to take people to jail — or solve the immediate problem and then hope for the best. "There really wasn't places to take people that were in crisis, so ultimately, it was a lot of bad — a lot of bad choices for us, either an arrest or kind of just getting out of there," Candiano told the Portage City Council on Tuesday. "So we're hopeful that with this training and some of the avenues that this is going to open, that we can really start getting some people some more help."

Candiano discussed a recent example, in which officers located a man with a mental health issue at the end of the lakefront pier. As they were negotiating, the man pulled out a handgun.

"Unfortunately, he made the decision to try to harm himself," Candiano continued. "I've got to tell you, I watched this video, and our guys that were out there, they went from officer safety to trying to negotiate with him to immediately rendering first aid."

Candiano said the man apparently survived and will be connected with treatment.

Mayor Austin Bonta commended officers for their lifesaving efforts. "This was just a summer of heroism," Bonta told Candiano. "I mean, your department just went above and beyond. Everything that you've recounted here is just a testament to why we all feel so safe in this city."

Bonta said in a busy month, Portage officers "were shining through every moment."