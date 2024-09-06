© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore trains to make extra stop for International Manufacturing Technology Show

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 6, 2024 at 9:37 PM CDT
Some South Shore trains will make an extra stop next week for the International Manufacturing Technology Show.

Westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place on request between 9:37 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:48 and 4:45 p.m.

On Saturday, September 14, westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place upon request between 6:53 a.m. and 2:17 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 1:17, 3:37 and 5:14 p.m.
