South Shore trains to make extra stop for International Manufacturing Technology Show

Some South Shore trains will make an extra stop next week for the International Manufacturing Technology Show.

Westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place on request between 9:37 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there between 12:48 and 4:45 p.m.

On Saturday, September 14, westbound trains will stop at McCormick Place upon request between 6:53 a.m. and 2:17 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 1:17, 3:37 and 5:14 p.m.