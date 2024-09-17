Rep. Mrvan's Region appearances don't include debate with election opponents

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) has recently been around the Region, presenting funding to police departments and celebrating infrastructure projects. But he hasn't found time to debate his opponents in November's general election.

Mrvan says he'll be busy in Washington for the rest of September. "We're working on the funding for the government and the appropriation bills, and so those negotiations are ongoing," Mrvan told Lakeshore Public Media last week. "I want to make sure that the government stays open."

Mrvan's lack of debate participation has drawn harsh criticism from his Republican challenger, Lake County council member Randy Niemeyer. Niemeyer accused Mrvan of "hiding from his record" in a statement from his campaign last month.

Still, Mrvan says there's always something to be gained from taking part in a debate and talking about what he's delivered to Northwest Indiana. He points to funding for local police departments for license plate readers.

"The ability to have Munster, Hammond all receive funding for license plate readers to support our public safety and our police men and women is vitally important," Mrvan added.

Niemeyer's campaign has tried to portray Mrvan as weak on crime, criticizing him for refusing to condemn efforts to defund the police and for backing "legislation that aimed to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers."

Meanwhile, the Lake County Council has had its own challenges with police funding, during Niemeyer's time there. Negotiations over a contract with county police extended for more than a year, before a pay raise was ultimately approved.