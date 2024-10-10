Nighttime South Shore trains to be replaced by buses, ahead of Oct. 18 Gateway Station opening

The South Shore Line's new Hammond Gateway station is set to open in about a week, but in the meantime, many nighttime trains will be replaced by buses between Hegewisch and East Chicago.

On Friday night, trains will be replaced by buses after 7:00 p.m. Bus substitution will also be in effect Sunday night through Thursday night for trains after 9:00 p.m. The railroad says the busing will accommodate construction at the current Hammond Station at Hohman Avenue.

Train service is scheduled to shift to the new Gateway Station at Sheffield Avenue on Friday, October 18. That's where the current line will meet with the West Lake Corridor branch when it opens next year.

The South Shore Line is already down to one track in the area, while tracks are rerouted, and some trains have been combined. The railroad reminds passengers that bikes will not be permitted on buses.