© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Nighttime South Shore trains to be replaced by buses, ahead of Oct. 18 Gateway Station opening

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:21 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

The South Shore Line's new Hammond Gateway station is set to open in about a week, but in the meantime, many nighttime trains will be replaced by buses between Hegewisch and East Chicago.

On Friday night, trains will be replaced by buses after 7:00 p.m. Bus substitution will also be in effect Sunday night through Thursday night for trains after 9:00 p.m. The railroad says the busing will accommodate construction at the current Hammond Station at Hohman Avenue.

Train service is scheduled to shift to the new Gateway Station at Sheffield Avenue on Friday, October 18. That's where the current line will meet with the West Lake Corridor branch when it opens next year.

The South Shore Line is already down to one track in the area, while tracks are rerouted, and some trains have been combined. The railroad reminds passengers that bikes will not be permitted on buses.
Tags
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation DistrictWest Lake Corridor project
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger