U.S. 12 closed for bridge demolition, overnight lane closures planned on I-65

U.S. 12 is closed at State Road 249 for bridge demolition work. The Indiana Department of Transportation says U.S. 12 will be closed for about two weeks between the exit ramps.

Crews recently built a second bridge into the Ports of Indiana Burns Harbor. Now, they'll rehabilitate the original bridge.

INDOT's official detour for eastbound U.S. 12 follows State Road 249, U.S. 20 and State Road 149. The westbound detour follows State Road 149 and U.S. 20.

Meanwhile, the exit ramps from the Indiana Toll Road and westbound I-94 to northbound Ripley Street/State Road 51 are closed this week.

INDOT says the ramps will be closed for about five days for structure replacement. That's in preparation for the replacement of the Ripley Street bridge over I-80/94. That work is scheduled to resume in the spring and continue through 2026.

Additionally, I-65 will have overnight lane closures between 15th Avenue and 109th. For about the next two weeks, crews will be patching potholes between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. That's in addition to the lane closures already in place between I-80/94 and 61st. INDOT warns drivers to expect slow-moving maintenance vehicles and changing traffic patterns.