State Police credit trooper, Good Samaritans for saving passenger after I-65 crash

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST

One person was hurt in a crash Wednesday on I-65 in Jasper County. Indiana State Police say that around 4:00 p.m., they were called to the northbound lanes just south of State Road 10.

Troopers believe the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado lost control and ran off the roadway. The truck rolled over and eventually hit a tree about 50 feet from the road.

Police say the truck's passenger was unconscious and not breathing, when they got there. For about 20 minutes, the trooper, the driver and three Good Samaritans — one of whom was an off-duty paramedic from Rensselaer — performed CPR.

When EMS were finally able to make it through the icy conditions, they were able to revive the man and take him to Franciscan Health Crown Point for further treatment.

The driver wasn't hurt. Police don't think drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
