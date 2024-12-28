School City of Hammond can expect new leadership in 2025

School City of Hammond can expect some new leadership in 2025. Two newly-elected school board members will take office in January, while a search is underway for a new superintendent.

Lissette Montanez came up short in her campaign for a school board seat in November. Still, she told the current board that she's looking forward to the changes.

"I think we're losing a couple people here — I'm excited," Montanez said during the Dec. 17 school board meeting. "I'm excited about next year, and other decisions that will be made because there's going to be a lot of changes. There's going to be a lot of changes, and I'm optimistic about that."

But outgoing board member Tevonne Ellis urged the community not to expect too much too soon. "Just remember, change takes time," Ellis said. "It's not going to happen overnight. Just because we get a new superintendent, just because a new board comes, don't think things are going to change in six months. And you have to be patient, and we have to work together."

Ellis served on the board for only about three months. She was selected to fill the remainder of former board president Lisa Miller's term, after Miller decided not to seek reelection and then left office early. Ellis advised the new board members to take time to do their own research and called on more community members to get involved.

Also leaving the Hammond School Board is Cindy Murphy, who got the fewest votes of any of the six candidates for the two available school board seats in November's election. Joining the board are election winners Mellissa Guerra and Evangeline Stanford.