Valpo Council appropriates another $2.5 million for paving, bringing total to $9.4 million

The city of Valparaiso will once again have more money available for road projects this year. The city council Monday appropriated almost $2.5 million out of various paving-related funds.

When combined with the money already budgeted and the $1.5 million Community Crossings grant from the state, that brings this year's total paving budget up to around $9.4 million. That's about $800,000 more than the city expected to have available.

But council member Emilie Hunt urged caution, as the city awaits the outcome of the Indiana General Assembly's proposed property tax reform. "These [paving] funds can't be used for anything else, but also, we, as it stands right now, are anticipating about a $3 million loss in revenue over the next three years," Hunt said.

At the same time, Hunt wanted the increase in paving funding to go toward sidewalks on the city's west side. Council member Barbara Domer suggested adding them on Coolwood Drive, to connect local neighborhoods to the retail area along U.S. 30.

"I've seen people in wheelchairs. I've seen people walking on Coolwood to get to the grocery store," Domer said.

City Engineer Max Rehlander said the city plans to evaluate a west side connection, as part of this year's second package of sidewalk projects. The city is also in the early stages of putting together an active transportation plan.

During a public hearing on the appropriation, resident Walt Breitinger urged officials to focus less on roads themselves — and more on sidewalks and curbs. "There are a lot of areas in town where there are old curbs that have crumbled and broken, so that mud or sediment can wash right into the street, go into our storm sewers and wash either directly into Salt Creek or one of the water bodies or go into our sewage treatment plant," Breitinger said.

Rehlander said he hopes to have an interactive map of this year's planned street projects posted to the city's website by early May.