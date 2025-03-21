Ramp closure, overnight lane closures planned on I-65

More road work is set to begin on I-65. On Monday night, overnight lane closures are planned in the northbound lanes between 61st and Ridge Road, with work switching to the southbound lanes the following night. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that schedule could change, depending on the weather.

Crews will be shifting traffic to the right, to prepare for a bridge deck overlay project over the Norfolk Southern Railway. The ramp from Ridge Road to southbound I-65 is scheduled to close next week and remain closed through mid-August. Construction is expected to continue through mid-October.

Farther south, overnight lane closures are planned next week between U.S. 231 and State Road 14. Rolling slow downs are planned between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., as crews remove previous temporary pavement markings. Overnight lane closures will continue, as needed, through June, as crews finish up pavement restoration work that began last year.