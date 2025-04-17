© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Bridge work to bring ramp, lane closures to 61st Ave.

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 17, 2025 at 9:54 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

61st Avenue will have ramp and lane closures at I-65, starting as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it's part of a bridge deck overlay project.

During the first phase, the outside right lanes will be closed, along with the ramps from westbound 61st to southbound I-65 and from eastbound 61st to northbound I-65. Drivers can use Ridge Road or U.S. 30 as a detour.

INDOT expects the first phase to continue through early July. The entire project is scheduled to wrap up in early September.
Local News I-65Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
