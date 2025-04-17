Bridge work to bring ramp, lane closures to 61st Ave.

61st Avenue will have ramp and lane closures at I-65, starting as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it's part of a bridge deck overlay project.

During the first phase, the outside right lanes will be closed, along with the ramps from westbound 61st to southbound I-65 and from eastbound 61st to northbound I-65. Drivers can use Ridge Road or U.S. 30 as a detour.

INDOT expects the first phase to continue through early July. The entire project is scheduled to wrap up in early September.