Dyer Council approves special use exception for town home development

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 25, 2025 at 6:28 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

A town home development is being allowed to move forward in Dyer.

The town council recently approved a special use exception letting Olthof Homes build townhouses near Central Park, east of Calumet. It lets the homes be built on a smaller footprint with reduced setbacks.

Council member Mary Tanis felt the developer accommodated the town's requests. "I think that they've done an acceptable job, especially with the idea of more parking, lower density," Tanis said. "The outside was changed completely, and I think that they've done a great job."

Council President Bob Starkey said the special use exception request came to the council with a "neutral" recommendation from the board of zoning appeals.
Local News DyerMary Tanis
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
