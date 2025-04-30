© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore, Metra trains to be replaced by buses in Chicago during weekend construction

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:43 PM CDT
South Shore Line

South Shore and Metra Electric trains will be replaced by buses in downtown Chicago for the next two weekends. On May 3-4, and again on May 10-11, trains will only go as far as 18th Street.

Shuttle buses will be available to take passengers to Millennium Station. Those who have trouble using the stairs at 18th Street can take a shuttle from McCormick Place. The shuttle buses will not serve the Museum Campus or Van Buren Street stations, which will both be closed the next two weekends. During those weekends, Metra Electric trains will run on a Sunday schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

The closure is part of a $650 million project to expand capacity north of 18th Street to accommodate more South Shore Line trains.
