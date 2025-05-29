© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy

South Shore trains to make extra stop for The Weeknd concerts

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 29, 2025 at 5:42 PM CDT
Michael Gallenberger
/
Lakeshore Public Media

South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for The Weeknd's upcoming concerts at Soldier Field.

On Friday, westbound trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 4:53, 5:22 and 5:47 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 11:21 p.m. and 12:51 a.m.

Trains will also stop at 18th Street on Saturday. Westbound trains will drop off passengers at 5:18 and 6:50 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers at 10:25 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 12:50 a.m.

Large-scale events are proving to be a major source of South Shore ridership — although the railroad says the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo saw a drop in riders from last year to this year, according to information presented to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board on Wednesday. NICTD President Mike Noland told board members that overall ridership is approaching 65 percent of 2019 levels, and discretionary ridership remains particularly strong
