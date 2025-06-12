Road work to impact traffic on I-65, U.S. 41, U.S. 30, Burr Street

More lane closures are coming to Region roadways.

Next week, I-65 will have overnight lane closures between Central and 93rd avenues, as crews begin a pavement patching project. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that once the overnight lane closures are complete, traffic will be shifted to the right, to allow crews to work on the left side.

Also starting as soon as Monday, U.S. 41 will be down to one lane in each direction over the Kankakee River, for bridge deck overlay work. Alternating lane closures are expected to continue through mid-September.

Meanwhile, the town of Schererville says Burr Street will be closed between 73rd and 78th avenues. That closure is scheduled to start Monday and continue until October. Crews will install a new water main, reconstruct the roadway, install curbs and continue the multi-use trail.

Then, starting next Wednesday, U.S. 30 will have alternating lane closures between Mississippi and Colorado streets, near Southlake Mall. That work is scheduled to continue through mid-September.