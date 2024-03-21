© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

T.J. Aubuchon Live In Studio!

By Tom Lounges
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:30 PM CDT

My guest this evening is Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter T.J. AUBUCHON whose debut CD -- "EDGE OF NIGHT" landed at #8 on my 2022 annual listing -- Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of the Year -- published in The Northwest Indiana Times daily newspaper.

Tonight on the program, Aubuchon will talk about the CD, his songwriting, how and why he got into music, and his plans moving forward.

Bringing along his guitar to the Lakeshore studio, the artist will perform solo acoustic live on the air, treating the Midwest BEAT audience to a few of his newer songs. Tom will also spin a couple of the tracks from the "EDGE OF NIGHT" release.

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges
