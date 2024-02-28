Val Starr and The Blues Rocket New Music!

My guest this evening is California-based blues woman VAL STARR of VAL STARR & THE BLUES ROCKET .

Val Starr & the Blues Rocket have shared the stage with the likes of Albert Cummings, Rick Estrin, Coco Montoya, Tommy Castro, EG Kight, EC Scott, Laurie Morvan, and Chris Cain, to name but a few.

As a longtime fan of this talented singer/songwriter and performer's West Coast Blues sound, show host Tom Lounges has featured Starr on his radio shows in the past, and is thrilled to be offered the honor of debuting some of the brand new songs from Val's forthcoming album, which will drop in April of 2024.