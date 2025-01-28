Sturgill Simpson Presents Johnny Blue Skies

Country Music Hall of Fame icon Wynonna celebrates her 40-year career in a moving hour.
Grammy-lauded Gary Clark Jr. and Black Pumas deliver a thrilling hour of rock and soul.
Rock icons Foo Fighters return to rock ACL in an epic hour.
Celebrated singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit hit the ACL stage.
Award-winning Latin music star Jorge Drexler showcases his album Tinta y Tiempo.
Country iconoclast Margo Price and bluegrass stars Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway perform.
Acclaimed singer/rapper Lil Yachty and singer/violinist Sudan Archives perform.
Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis returns to ACL, while pop trio MUNA makes their debut.
Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.
Austin-bred Spoon performs songs from their Grammy-nominated album Lucifer On the Sofa.