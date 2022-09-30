© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Cook's Country

Never Enough Chocolate

Season 13 Episode 1312 | 24m 23s

Test cook Christie Morrison and host Bridget Lancaster make the ultimate Triple-Chocolate Sticky Buns. Next, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of milk chocolate. Finally, test cook Morgan Bolling reveals the secret to Thin and Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Aired: 09/11/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
New England for Everyone
Woodman’s-Style Clam Chowder, Hot Butter Lobster Rolls; how to eat oysters at home.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Thai Comforts
Khao Man Gai, Pad Gra Prow; a visit to Portland, OR; history of holy basil.
Episode: S15 E1506 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Episode: S15 E1510 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Two Tastes from the Bay Area
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Seafood Two Ways
Seafood Fra Diavolo, Salmon Piccata; Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread; grocery store tips.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
