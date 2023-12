In the charming seaside town of Newport, Rhode Island, host Alex Thomopoulos joins chefs Kevin O’Donnell, Michael Faccidomo and Noah Kvochick to celebrate the best local seafood. Topping the menu at this local feast is squid ink calamari, Thai lobster with coconut chili butter and delicious pastries from local bakery Le Bec Sucre, all served up at the well-known Stoneacre Garden.