In 1968, the Stones headlined “Rock and Roll Circus,” a planned TV special that mated aerialists, fire-eaters and acrobats with the day’s top rock acts. Playing a six-song set, the Stones' performance climaxed with Mick Jagger writhing like a man possessed. The program, kept in the vault for nearly three decades, also includes songs by The Who, Jethro Tull, and The Dirty Mac, among others.