© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
The Whitney Reynolds Show

Fresh Starts – Tales of Resilience

Season 10 Episode 3 | 26m 27s

This episode of The Whitney Reynolds Show explores the courage to begin again. From Creigh Riepe’s return to music after loss and addiction, to Toby Dorr’s redemption after prison, to Gregory Popovich’s joyful reinvention with rescued animals—each story proves fresh starts are possible. Even in pop culture, Ginny & Georgia reminds us it’s never too late to turn the page.

Aired: 10/26/25
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Watch 26:43
The Whitney Reynolds Show
DREAMS UNLEASHED
Whitney explores the power of hard work and perseverance, reminding us of our own dreams.
Episode: S9 E1 | 26:43
Watch 26:30
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Powerful Purpose
Stories of innovative and socially conscious entrepreneurs leveraging their platforms.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:30
Watch 25:57
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Extreme Survival
Extreme Survival” reveals Jessica Buchanan's remarkable journey of survival & change.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:57
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:21
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!