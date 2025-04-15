© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
The Whitney Reynolds Show

THE SWITCH UP

Season 9 Episode 2 | 26m 43s

In The Switch Up we discover inspiring stories that combine the old with the new, CEO of Strata Commercial, Tesina Painter, discusses what led her to help others with food insecurity. Whitney sits down with Laura Orrico and Elevator Music to talk the power of discovery. Plus, Tara Johnson of Hope House shares how their organization empowers single mothers, all while preserving a piece of history.

Aired: 04/14/25
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
