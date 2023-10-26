Gov. Holcomb credits Indiana's strong manufacturing sector with attracting federal investment

Governor Eric Holcomb says Indiana's federal hub designations will grow opportunity for Hoosiers. Projects involving Indiana have recently gotten designations as microelectronics, hydrogen and tech hubs — opening the door to significant federal funding.

Holcomb says this investment reflects the state's long history as a manufacturing center. He says adding the research that comes before the manufacturing will put Indiana in "rare company."

"That means we're going to be those who define the very future of energy, the future of mobility, the future of medicine," Holcomb told reporters in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

The governor said the hubs represent the next revolution in industry. "To have quantum computing, to have an AI strategy, to have access to the data, to have that next door to our manufacturing prowess — it's a pretty exciting time to be alive," Holcomb added.

Holcomb said the workforce training that will come with the investments will lead to opportunities for high-wage jobs, putting the American dream within Hoosiers' grasp.