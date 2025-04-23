Ground broken on Tolleston Opportunity Campus

Officials broke ground on Gary's Tolleston Opportunity Campus on Wednesday. It's a collaboration involving the city of Gary, Crossroads YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, and Methodist Hospitals.

Mayor Eddie Melton said it will be an epicenter for families, where kids can dream big and parents can feel supported. "This is a catalytic project that will spark true change, not just in Tolleston, but throughout the entire city of Gary," Melton said.

The $30 million facility will feature a multi-purpose gym, classrooms and a teaching kitchen, among other amenities. It's expected to offer after-school programs, fitness classes, health screenings and more. The project is being funded by a number of government and private-sector funding sources, including the federal American Rescue Plan and the state READI program.

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) said that the childcare services alone will lead to greater economic opportunity for Gary residents. "Federal, state, city, local, private [partners] coming together to be able to enhance, not only access to health care, children's access to exercise and educational opportunities, but also to grow and thrive," Mrvan said.

During Wednesday's groundbreaking, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation announced another $5 million challenge grant for a future phase, which other donors will be encouraged to match. That brings the foundation's total investment to $15 million.

Beth White called the project a powerful example of what collaboration can achieve. "Thank you to the citizens of Gary," White said. "This center is for all of you. You are the heart of it, and you are the ones that are going to truly bring it to life."

Demolition of three existing buildings is currently underway. The foundations of the new structures are set to start in June. The facility is scheduled to open next year.