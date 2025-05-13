© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
South Shore trains to make extra stop for Beyoncé concerts

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:24 PM CDT
South Shore Line

Some South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for the upcoming Beyoncé concerts at Soldier Field.

On Thursday, westbound trains will stop at 18th Street at 4:53, 5:22 and 5:47 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 11:21 p.m. and 12:51 a.m.

Westbound trains will also stop at 18th Street on Saturday and Sunday at 5:18 and 6:50 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers around 10:25 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 12:50 a.m.

The railroad reported a good amount of ridership for Beyoncé's 2023 concerts at Soldier Field, but said it didn't come close to the numbers it saw for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour that year.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
