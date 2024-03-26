"MASSASAUGA" LIVE in Studio

MASSASAUGA is a NW Indiana-based rock power trio of consisting of guitarist/co-vocalist Eric Plath (16), drummer/co-vocalist Katie Plath (14), and bassist Matthew Plath (11) who spent the month in Covid-19 shutdown putting the band together, honing their playing skills and writing songs. Massasauga's roots run deep exploring hard rock, classic rock, old school punk, and metal! As siblings, Massasauga shares their love of playing their high energy originals in addition to a few covers from a few of their influences.

For tonight's appearance on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges", the Lakeshore Public Media listeners will be treated to a couple of the songs from the CD, as well as a pair of original songs performed in a stripped down acoustic form. Tonight's program with ROCK with youthful vim and vigor... to be sure!

