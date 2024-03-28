Canadian Rockers "The Kings" Return with New Album

Remember the 1980 dual A-Side 45 single -- " This Beat Goes On" / "Switch Into Glide"-- by Canadian rock band, THE KINGS?

The group is still recording and Mr. Zero -- one of its three founding members still in the group all these years later -- will be my guest tonight on my weekly radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" (7-8pm). We will talk about the group's musical journey and the release of the new album, as we play songs from their seventh and newest album, "The Longest Story Ever Told" (via Dizzy Records).

Keep up with THE KINGS at: www.thekingsarehere.com