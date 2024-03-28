© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

Canadian Rockers "The Kings" Return with New Album

By Tom Lounges
Published March 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

Remember the 1980 dual A-Side 45 single -- " This Beat Goes On" / "Switch Into Glide"-- by Canadian rock band, THE KINGS?

The group is still recording and Mr. Zero -- one of its three founding members still in the group all these years later -- will be my guest tonight on my weekly radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" (7-8pm). We will talk about the group's musical journey and the release of the new album, as we play songs from their seventh and newest album, "The Longest Story Ever Told" (via Dizzy Records).

Keep up with THE KINGS at: www.thekingsarehere.com

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
